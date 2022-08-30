JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 109,962 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $61,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after purchasing an additional 711,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,845,000 after acquiring an additional 409,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 269,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 178,361 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.