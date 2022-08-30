JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,359 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $67,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 77,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $193.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

