JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 16,247 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $67,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF stock opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.