JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 170,048 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,050,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $64,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $66.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.67.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

