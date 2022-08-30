JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 172,955 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 913,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $73,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

