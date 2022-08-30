JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 21,332 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $66,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $178,498.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,548 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

NYSE MOH opened at $344.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.61 and its 200-day moving average is $310.17. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.57 and a one year high of $361.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

