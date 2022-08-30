JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,502,860 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,493,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502,860 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $67,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

