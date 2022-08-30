JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 49,101 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,101 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $61,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 305,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $218.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.95 and a 200-day moving average of $222.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.