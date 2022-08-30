JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,542 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $66,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 423,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after acquiring an additional 31,658 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $333.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.54. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

