JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 868,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355,342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $70,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.47.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 82.60%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

