JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,566,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,766,909 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $65,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Genesis Energy by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 386.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Genesis Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Davison bought 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,707,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,670,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

