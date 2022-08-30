JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $64,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 31.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

