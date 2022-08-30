KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 12.0% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 118,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 21.3% in the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KBH shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

KB Home Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.