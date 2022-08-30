Kenneth Earl Zinger Acquires 5,000 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$13,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,431,273 shares in the company, valued at C$3,764,247.99.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 7,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$18,550.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 4,750 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$12,540.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 4,222 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$10,048.36.

On Monday, June 6th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 2,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$5,576.00.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$671.45 million and a P/E ratio of 9.70. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEU. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.28.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.