Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 787 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 369,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,205,921,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

