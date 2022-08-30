LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) SVP Sells $83,714.40 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LC opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

