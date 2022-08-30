Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CAO Ryan T. Gosney Sells 1,000 Shares

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $16,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

LBRT stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,610.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial increased their target price on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,264,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 332,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.