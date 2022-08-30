Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Stake Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $4,504,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lindsay by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $162.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $171.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.07.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

