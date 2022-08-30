LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in LiveRamp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

