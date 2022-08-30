MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MannKind by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of MannKind by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 97.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 726,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,548.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $53,033. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $911.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.75. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

