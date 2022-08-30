Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $225,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Marten Transport by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Marten Transport by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MRTN. Stephens raised their target price on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Transactions at Marten Transport

Marten Transport Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

