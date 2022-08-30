Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 21,304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,369 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,459,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 527,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MLCO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CICC Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.52. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $14.65.

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

