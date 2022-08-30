Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,514 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.51. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.