Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in EQT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of EQT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in EQT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.