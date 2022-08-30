Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

