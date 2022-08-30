Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 209,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.