Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 209,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.
Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance
The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.