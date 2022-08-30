Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ACHC opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In related news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,868. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

