Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UDR were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,564,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,670,000 after acquiring an additional 411,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,656,000 after acquiring an additional 343,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. BMO Capital Markets lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 316.67%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.