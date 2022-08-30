Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Premier were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 55.5% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 23,236.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINC. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

