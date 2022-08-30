Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $417,000 Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SLM were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after acquiring an additional 391,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SLM by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after acquiring an additional 107,975 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in SLM by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 417,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.19. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

