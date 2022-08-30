Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,637 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $140,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.51%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

