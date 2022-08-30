Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 5,030 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,305 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,983 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,414 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,759,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 808,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 39,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UMC opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

