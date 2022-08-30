Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $802,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $976,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,086,000.

Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $27.09.

