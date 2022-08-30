Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 540 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $236.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $208.10 and a 52 week high of $306.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.87.

