Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $427,000 Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SunPower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after buying an additional 94,519 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

SunPower Stock Down 1.5 %

SPWR stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. SunPower’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

