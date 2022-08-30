Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.