Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,700 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Russia ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in VanEck Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,452,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in VanEck Russia ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,040,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 701,292 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in VanEck Russia ETF by 2,132.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 714,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in VanEck Russia ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 849,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,654,000 after acquiring an additional 412,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 993.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 390,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 354,381 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Russia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSX opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. VanEck Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.

VanEck Russia ETF Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

