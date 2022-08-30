Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $239,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in News by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in News by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at News

News Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.35.

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.