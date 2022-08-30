Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after purchasing an additional 612,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 881,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 392,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Consumer Edge cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.68. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

