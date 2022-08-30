Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,896 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Insider Transactions at AppHarvest

In other news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $164,554.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,243,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,048.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

AppHarvest stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.34. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,256.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppHarvest

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.