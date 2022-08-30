Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 17,980 Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,980 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in trivago were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in trivago by 216,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 119,158 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in trivago by 25.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in trivago during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVG. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.32.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $534.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.56.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

