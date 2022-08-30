Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,494 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $223,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Insider Activity at Bed Bath & Beyond

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also

