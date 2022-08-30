Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,938 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in RLX Technology by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 381,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 111,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RLX Technology by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 22,416 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in RLX Technology by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in RLX Technology by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 99,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RLX Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,443,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 427,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

RLX stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of -1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.