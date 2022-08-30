Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $124.54 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $124,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,109,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 369,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,205,921,000 after buying an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.35, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.