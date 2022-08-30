MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 27,579 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,579 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $258,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,610,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,874,837,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.98. The company has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.18.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

