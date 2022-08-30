National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Holdings Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,421 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 489.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 51,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 176,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 24,298 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia Trading Down 0.8 %

NCMI opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

