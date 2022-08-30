Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTCO. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth about $2,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 157,378 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Natura &Co by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 123,964 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natura &Co by 64.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 71,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NTCO stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $20.47.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

