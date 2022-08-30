New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 160.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.62.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.