Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 229,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

