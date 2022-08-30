Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 801,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,414 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $68,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,163,000 after purchasing an additional 272,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,242,000 after purchasing an additional 368,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after purchasing an additional 504,221 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.